Ukrainians unable to refuel vehicles as major depot destroyed in Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, July 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops in the Kherson Region on the Dnepr’s right bank will no longer be able to refuel their vehicles now that a large depot for fuel and lubricants has been destroyed there, acting Governor Vladimir Saldo reported on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Russia’s "Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out a depot for fuel and lubricants of Ukrainian militants near the village of Lvov in the temporarily occupied Berislav municipality. That was the largest army depot for fuel that supplied all enemy troops in areas on the Dnepr’s right bank. The enemy will have nothing to refuel their vehicles with," Saldo wrote.

According to him, destroying military infrastructure is an important mission and it is being successfully accomplished. "We will not have the Kiev regime stockpile weapons and expendables that would allow it to cause us any harm," the acting governor added.