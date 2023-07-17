Ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. One ceasefire violation was reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry said in a regular bulletin on the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on MOnday.

"A ceasefire violation was reported in the Mardakert district. No casualties were reported," it said, adding that a probe is underway.

"Russian peacekeepers continue round-the-clock monitoring of the ceasefire at 30 observation posts," it said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, patrols were conducted along three routes in the Lachin, Mardakert, and Martuni districts.