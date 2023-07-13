North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lauds new test-launch of Hwasong-18 ICBM

SEOUL, July 13. /TASS/. North Korea will continue developing more advanced weapons because of the actions of ‘hostile forces,’ which undermine security on the Korean Peninsula, KCNA news agency reported on Thursday citing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as saying.

North Korea confirmed earlier in the day that it test-fired on Wednesday a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and Kim Jong-un personally attended the test-fire.

According to the agency, "The missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 km and flew a distance of 1,001.2 km for 4,491s before accurately landing on the preset area in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea."

"Expressing great satisfaction over the results of the test-fire, the respected Comrade Kim Jong-un said with pleasure that this eventual success which fully demonstrated the might of the DPRK fully equipped with the firm nuclear war deterrence for self-defense and the overwhelming offensive power serves as another important stride in developing the strategic force of the DPRK," North Korea’s state-run news agency reported.

"Saying that as the reality shows, it is a recognized law that only more surprising events will be ceaselessly recorded in the DPRK's advance for bolstering the national defense capability as the hostile forces' military threat and challenges get ever more escalated," KCNA continued.

The North Korean leader "extended warm congratulations and thanks to all the scientists and technicians in the national defense scientific research field who made a history of eternal victory for the times and future through the great success in the test of new strategic weapon system."

North Korea run its first-ever test-launch of the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on April 13 and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had overseen that launch as well.

This week’s launch of the Hwasong-18 ICBM marks North Korea’s 13th missile launch this year, in 10 of which ballistic missiles were tested.