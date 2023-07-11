Regional group of forces ready to defend Union State of Russia, Belarus — ministry

MINSK, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian-Belarusian regional group of forces is ready to take immediate action to defend the Union State of Russia and Belarus, if necessary, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Despite scheduled exercises as part of a combat training course, the regional group of forces is always ready to be immediately deployed to ensure security and defense if threats to the military security of the Union State emerge," it said.

According to the ministry, Russian troops of the regional group of forces are finishing a training course at Belarus’ firing grounds. "Belarus’ firing ranges are preparing to receive another rotation of troops to hold joint training of Russian and Belarusian servicemen," it said.

"The previous scheduled rotation of Russian units of the regional group of forces, who are trained in Belarus, was successfully conducted more than a month ago," the ministry added.

On October 10, 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the formation of a regional group of forces consisting at its core of Belarusian servicemen, per its agreement with Moscow. The first Russian units arrived in Belarus in mid-October. After talks with Lukashenko in Minsk on December 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk would continue the practice of joint drills, including within the regional group of forces. In early January, the Belarusian defense ministry said that the regional group was reinforced and ready to defend the Union State.