Lithuanian army, French-German brigade engage in joint drills, Lithuanian command reports

VILNIUS, July 10. /TASS/. Joint drills involving the Lithuanian army and a French-German brigade have kicked off in Lithuania, the country’s army command said in a statement on Monday.

"About 400 troops from the French-German brigade are participating in the military exercise. Lithuania is represented by the Grand Duke Algirdas Infantry Battalion," the statement reads.

The drills involve about 100 pieces of military equipment, including Boxer armored fighting vehicles, Griffon armored personnel carriers and Fenneck armored reconnaissance vehicles.

"Troops taking part in the exercise will practice defensive and offensive operations and also conduct live-fire drills," the Lithuanian army command added.

The exercise, which is taking place at the Gaiziunai training ground in central Lithuania, will last until July 15. The drills are kicking off on the eve of the annual NATO summit to be held in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11-12 and will wrap up after the bloc’s meeting ends.