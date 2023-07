MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov chose not to comment on African media reports claiming that hundreds of Wagner Group fighters have allegedly left the Central African Republic (CAR).

"I can comment nothing on this issue," Peskov said in response to a question.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the future of African countries’ agreements with PMC Wagner depends on how interested those nations’ governments are in such a form of cooperation.