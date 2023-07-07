Chances of Kiev stepping up sabotage activities high ahead of NATO summit, expert says

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Kiev regime may demonstrably step up its sabotage activities ahead of a NATO summit set to be held in Vilnius on July 11-12, Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of Russia’s Institute of CIS Countries, told TASS.

"A rise in the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is possible along the frontline," he pointed out.

However, in Zharikhin’s words, although the Kiev regime "will engage in various provocative activities ahead of the summit," it "will not launch direct and straightforward offensive actions."

"They have realized that they don’t have enough resources to do so, which is why they have come up with some alternative ways to show their mettle," the expert noted. "Hence all these drone attacks and a crazy campaign to ensure protection from imaginary radioactive contamination," he added.

The analyst believes that Ukrainian forces will continue to carry out "sporadic pinprick attacks'' and "probe the frontline for weak points." "They have already probed it but found no weak spots," he noted. According to Zharikhin, Ukraine will next have the option to either "leave everything they have to be destroyed" or to take provocative actions, particularly trying to attack targets inside Russia with drones.