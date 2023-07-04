Ukrainian drones that attacked Moscow destroyed, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian drones that attacked the New Moscow urban district in the Russian capital on Tuesday morning were destroyed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We cannot professionally assess the work of our system of protection against such attacks. We can only state that all these drones were destroyed and neutralized by the corresponding systems. This is an absolutely obvious fact," Peskov said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin earlier said that the city was attacked by several Ukrainian drones on Tuesday morning and all of them were shot down by air defenses, with no one hurt in the attacks. Some flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport were redirected to other airports for security reasons.