Russian forces thwart activity of Ukrainian subversive group in LPR - top brass

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian troops thwarted the activity of a Ukrainian subversive group in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported on Saturday.

"In the Kupyansk area, operational/tactical and army aircraft, as well as artillery of the Battlegroup West struck Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the localities of Timkovka, Topoli and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region. Also, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive group was thwarted near Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR)," he said.

As a result, more than 75 Ukrainian troops, three cars and a D-20 howitzer were eliminated in the Kupyansk area in the past day, he added.