LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. Ukraine still has enough munitions and resources to continue counterattacks, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Wednesday.

"Main forces of the Ukrainian army have not yet been deployed, despite the fact that they already engage forces from the reserves that are supposed to be used to mop up settlements taken by assault units <…> We see that Ukrainian militants have no shortage of munitions. The next two weeks are expected to be very hot along the entire frontline," he said in an interview with Radio Rossii.

According to Marochko, Ukraine hasn’t had any serious progress at the combat engagement line for nearly a month and continues to probe into the defenses along the frontline, from Kharkov to Kherson, in a hope to stage a counterattack. The rainy weather, however, is unfavorably for that.

The Ukrainian army has been making futile attempts to stage an offensive since the beginning of the month. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on June 22 that since the beginning of the counteroffensive, Ukraine’s losses had exceeded 13,000 troops. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian forces are not seeing success in any area.