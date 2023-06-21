US not asking for help to find Titan, says Russian Navy chief

KRONSHTADT, June 21. /TASS/. The United States has not asked Russia’s Navy for assistance in finding a submersible that went missing during a dive to the Titanic’s wreckage in the North Atlantic Ocean, the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov said on Wednesday.

"We haven’t been asked for help; hopefully, they will find [the submersible] and [the passengers] will be rescued," Yevmenov said at the International Maritime Defense Show in Kronshtadt, a Russian port city west of St. Petersburg, commenting on the situation around Titan.

The US submersible, Titan, had five people on board, and went missing on June 19 while on a dive to the Titanic’s wreckage.