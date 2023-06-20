Over 40 countries plan sending their delegations to Army 2023 forum in Russia, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Over 40 countries voiced interest in sending their national delegations to the International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army-2023’ in Russia on August 14-20, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We will begin with discussions on the preparations for the International Military-Technical Forum 'Army-2023,' which will take place on August 14-20…," the defense chief said at the ministry’s board meeting.

"As of today, 41 countries expressed intentions of sending their delegations to the upcoming forum," Shoigu said.

He added that foreign guests would be presented with a vibrant demonstration of export capabilities of military and dual-purpose products and a day of military-technical cooperation would be organized as well within the frames of the scheduled forum.

Moreover, according to the minister, the forum will exhibit major elements of perspective reconnaissance-and-fire artillery gun complexes.

"Military industrial complex enterprises and scientific organizations would share their experience as well as up-to-date combat developments considering their exploitation during the special military operation," Shoigu said.

"Last year some 1,500 enterprises and organizations presented about 28,000 samples of the military-oriented and dual-purpose products at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum," the minister noted. "State orders worth 525 billion rubles [$6.2 billion] were inked."

"Up to 340 scientific and business events involving 21,000 experts were organized at the forum last year, while the overall attendance of the Army-2022 amounted to almost two million people," Shoigu added.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry ran from August 15 to 21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and on the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.

This August, the Army 2023 international military-technical forum is also scheduled to be held on the territory of the Patriot Park, outside Moscow.