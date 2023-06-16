Kalashnikov’s reconnaissance and strike drones being used in special op — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Multi-rotor drones, produced by the Kalashnikov Group, are being used in the special military operation area, Alan Lushnikov, President of the Kalashnikov Concern JSC, said in an interview for TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Of course, they are being used. I will not name the exact models. These are both reconnaissance and reconnaissance-and-strike copters," Lushnikov said, answering a question if Kalashnikov’s multi-rotor drones are being used in the special military operation.

According to Lushnikov, these drones are being used in short-range area of up to 1.5 km deep.

In November last year, Lushnikov announced that the Kalashnikov Group started shipping new multi-rotor drones to the Russian Armed Forces.

