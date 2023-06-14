Ankara, Stockholm to continue consultations on Sweden’s NATO accession — Turkish TV

ISTANBUL, June 14. /TASS/. Consultations between Ankara and Stockholm on Sweden’s bid for NATO membership will continue, Turkey’s TV 100 reported after a meeting Wednesday in Ankara under the four-party mechanism for assessing Sweden's progress in complying with the terms for joining NATO.

Taking part in the meeting were representatives of Turkey, NATO, Sweden and Finland. The Turkish delegation was led by presidential chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, and also included deputy ministers of foreign affairs, national defense, and justice, as well as the deputy head of the Turkish intelligence service. NATO was represented at the talks by Stian Jenssen, director of the NATO Secretary General’s Office, while Sweden and Finland were represented by their respective state secretaries for foreign affairs, Jan Knutsson and Jukka Salovaara.

No official statement was issued following the meeting.