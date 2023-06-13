Two former Russian defense industry workers go on trial for spying for Kiev — FSB

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Two former defense industry workers have been put on trial in Russia’s Kursk Region on charges of providing information to Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"The Federal Security Service has terminated the illegal activities of former defense industry workers - Russian nationals recruited by the Defense Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry - who are suspected of providing foreign intelligence with technical documents and samples of military products used in the creation of weapons and military hardware for the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as of plotting explosions targeting transportation infrastructure, namely railway tracks in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, which are a key link for providing supplies to Russian forces carrying out missions under the special military operation in Ukraine," the statement reads.

The FSB added that over four kilograms of plastic explosives and four detonators as well as product design documentation and military-grade items had been seized in the course of the investigation, in addition to funds amounting to $150,000. The FSB’s investigative arm has charged the suspects with criminal offenses under Articles 275 ("High Treason"), 30.1, and 281.2 ("Preparations to Commit Sabotage") of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to information at TASS’ disposal, the two suspects - a married couple - were detained in the Kursk Region last spring for preparing to commit an act of sabotage targeting railway tracks. According to open sources, closed-door hearings in the criminal cases against the 50-year-old man and the 41-year-old woman began at the Kursk Regional Court on May 30.