No direct risks for Zaporozhye nuclear plant, IAEA says

VIENNA, June 6. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency is aware of reports on the damage to the Kakhovka hydropower plant but does not see direct risks to nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).

"The IAEA is aware of reports on damage" at the Kakhovka dam, the agency tweeted. "IAEA experts at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are closely monitoring the situation; no immediate nuclear risk at the plant," IAEA said.

Night strikes against the Kakhovka hydropower plant resulted in collapse of slide gate valves, with uncontrolled water discharge downstream, Mayor of Novaya Kakhovka Vladimir Leontyev said.

Water from the Kakhovka reservoir is used in the cooling system of the Zaporozhye NPP.