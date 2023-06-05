Ukrainian military attempts two counter-offensive attacks, says Pushilin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military tried to launch two counter-offensive attacks in the vicinity of Ugledar over the past two days, but they were repelled, sustaining heavy losses, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"Over the past two days, the enemy attacked twice from the direction of Vremevka [near Ugledar] and sustained heavy losses both in terms of manpower and military hardware," Pushilin said, adding that "fighting continues, while the enemy has been pushed back."

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that the Ukrainian military had failed in its attempt to achieve success as part of a large-scale offensive on five frontline sections in the southern Donetsk area on June 4.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that the enemy had brought into action the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve, supported by other military units and subunits.

The Ukrainian side lost over 250 personnel, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and over 20 armored vehicles in its failed offensive, the spokesman specified.

Ugledar is located to the southwest of Donetsk. The DPR authorities earlier stated that the city was an important logistics hub.