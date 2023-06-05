DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. A resident of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic was wounded when the city was shelled by the Ukrainian military, Yasinovataya Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko reported.

"A woman born in 1957 was wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling in Yasinovataya," he wrote o nin his Telegram channel.

According to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC), Yasinovataya was shelled by Ukrainian troops at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. Seven shells of NATO 155 mm caliber were fired at the city.