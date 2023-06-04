Russian forces thwart Ukrainian saboteurs’ attempt to infiltrate Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Units of the Western Military District and the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Border Service thwarted Ukrainian saboteurs’ attempt to cross a river near Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"On June 4, 2023, border protection units of the Western Military District and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service exposed an attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Ukrainian terrorists to cross the river near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region," it said, adding that an artillery strike was delivered at them, forcing them to retreat.