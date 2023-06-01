Kiev builds up its troops in LPR’s Serebryansky forest area — military expert

LUGANSK, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command redeploys personnel and military equipment to the Serebryansky forest area in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS on Thursday.

"We recorded the redeployment of enemy’s personnel, weapons and equipment in the Serebryansky forest area, as well as near the settlements of Makeyevka and Nevsky," the military expert said, citing Russian intelligence.

According to Marochko, the Ukrainian command is reinforcing its forces on the line of engagement due to Russian successes, and is doing so in a hurry because it continues to suffer losses among its personnel.

On Tuesday, LPR military expert Vitaly Kisilev told TASS that Russian paratroopers had successfully advanced in the forests near the town of Kremennaya, eliminating the enemy.