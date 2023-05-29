Dozens of blasts heard in Kiev overnight — eyewitnesses

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Dozens of explosions sounded in Kiev overnight, eyewitnesses told TASS on Monday.

According to them, the blasts started around 3 a.m., with air defense systems working and drones spotted in the sky. A local resident said that explosions were heard every two or three minutes during an hour.

Another eyewitness said that the air defense systems were operating in various districts, and were particularly loud in the Podolsky district.

During the night, blasts were reported in the Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Kiev, Kirovograd, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava and Khmelnitsky regions. A fire broke out in the Svyatoshinsky district in Kiev. An air raid alert was declared across entire Ukraine overnight.