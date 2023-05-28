Russian forces eliminate roughly 340 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area in past day

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. In the past day, Russian forces wiped out roughly 340 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk area, aircraft and artillery of the Battlegroup South delivered missile and bombing strikes in the past 24 hours, eliminating roughly 340 Ukrainian service members, three combat armored vehicles, two cars, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," Konashenkov said.