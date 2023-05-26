Top-notch Chukavin sniper rifle accepted for service in Russian Army

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, May 26. /TASS/. The state-of-the-art Chukavin sniper rifle has been accepted for service in the Russian Army, Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov said on Friday.

"Yes, of course," he said in response to the corresponding question.

The Russian military provided positive feedback on the weapon’s use in combat operations, he added.

The Chukavin is a semi-automatic marksman rifle chambered for the 7.62x54 mm and 7.62x51mm (.308 Win) cartridges. The 7.62x54mm version is compatible with magazines of the Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), which it is intended to replace. As Chukavin told TASS, the new sniper rifle outshines its predecessor by 25-30% in terms of the accuracy of fire.