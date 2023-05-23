Belgorod Region civilian resident killed by Ukrainian forces — governor

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. A civilian resident of Belgorod Region settlement of Kozinka died as a result of Ukrainian armed forces’ actions, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Tuesday.

"To our great regret, we do have casualties after all. A civilian resident of the settlement of Kozinka died by Ukrainian forces’ hands. Our most sincere condolences go to all relatives and close ones," he said.

According to Gladkov, the victim’s spouse was hospitalized with injuries and is currently receiving medical aid.

"I will try to visit her shortly," the governor added.