Russian Knights aerobatic team performs stunts at LIMA airspace show in Malaysia

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian Knights aerobatic team performed stunts at the LIMA 2023 maritime and aerospace show, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported on Tuesday.

"The Russian Knights flying Sukhoi aircraft are demonstrating aerobatic maneuvers at the LIMA 2023 exhibition in Langkawi," the UAC press office reported on its Telegram channel.

The Russian aerobatic team is participating at the LIMA 2023 maritime and aerospace show under the direction of its commander Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Alekseyev.

Previously, the Russian Knights demonstrated aerobatic maneuvers in the skies outside Moscow at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum in August last year.

The Russian Knights aerobatic team currently flies three types of aircraft: Su-27 and Su-30SM fighters and the latest Su-35S multirole supermaneuverable jets.

The LIMA international maritime and aerospace show is a major arms exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region held since 1991 under the patronage of the Malaysian Defense Ministry and with the support of the Transport and International Trade and Industry Ministries. The LIMA 2023 maritime and aerospace exhibition is running on May 23-27.