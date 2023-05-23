Russian agency for trade in military goods is optimistic about cooperation with ASEAN

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation is optimistic about cooperation with the countries that are members of the Association of South East Asian Nations, the agency’s director, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Tuesday.

"Due to the economic and political strengthening of the region and good neighborly relations of most countries with the Russian Federation, a very optimistic forecast can be given for the development of military-technical cooperation with the countries of South-East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, especially with ASEAN countries," he said ahead of the defense exhibition LIMA 2023.

Shugayev said that aviation equipment and air defense equipment traditionally act as the flagships of Russian military products offered for export.

"Most countries are operators of Russian combat aircraft and helicopters and also show constant interest in both existing and prospective models. Some countries are modernizing the Russian equipment they have in service," he added.

According to the official, the main principles of military-technical cooperation with all countries should be openness, mutually beneficial terms, and strict compliance with contractual agreements and existing regulatory acts.

The international exhibition of aerospace and maritime technology LIMA is one of the largest weapons shows in the Asia-Pacific region. The exhibition has been held since 1991 under the auspices of the Malaysian Defense Ministry and with the support of the country’s Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. LIMA 2023 takes place from May 23 to 27.