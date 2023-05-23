Attack on Belgorod Region to be discussed by Putin with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may raise the topic of the saboteurs’ attack on the Belgorod Region at his regular meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the president plans to meet with the Russian Security Council on Friday. "As a rule, participants in such meetings exchange views on current issues," he said.

"Naturally, it (the incident in the Belgorod Region - TASS) is very important. This matter will be addressed this or that way," Peskov added.

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Belgorod Region’s Grayvoronsky District on May 22. According to the latest data, twelve civilians were wounded. An elderly woman died during the evacuation. An anti-terrorist operation was declared in the Belgorod Region in connection with the attempted breakthrough. Residents were evacuated from nine neighborhoods.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Tuesday that in the course of the anti-terrorist operation Russian forces blocked and eliminated Ukrainian nationalist units who infiltrated the region.