MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Local authorities in Ukraine’s borderline Sumy Region announced the evacuation of the inhabitants of a number of population centers in the Akhtyrsky District abutting Russia’s Belgorod Region, where an operation against infiltrating Ukrainian saboteurs is currently underway, the Sumy regional military administration said.

"In these communities, measures are being taken to ensure the security of local residents, including relocating those wishing to do so to safe locations. These communities have been provided with transportation," the administration wrote on its page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

On April 26, Evgeny Silkin, assistant commander of the Ukrainian military’s joint forces said that the bulk of residents living in borderline communities in the Chernigov and Sumy regions had already been evacuated.