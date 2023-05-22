Russia to find way to prevent threats against Crimea, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia will find a way to prevent the threats of potential strikes against Crimea and the country’s territorial integrity and security will be reliably ensured, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Crimea is an integral part of the Russian Federation. The attempts to portray the picture in a different way, make threats and raise the issue of throwing all this into doubt are yet another confirmation of Washington’s irresponsible and escalation course," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

"We will find a method to prevent the implementation of such threats. And there are no doubts that the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and, likewise, its security will be reliably ensured," Ryabkov said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on May 21 that the United States had set no restrictions on the use of its weapons by Ukraine for strikes against Crimea.