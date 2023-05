MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were eliminated near Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he said.