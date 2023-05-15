Miners trapped underground after shelling attack in Donetsk evacuated

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. All the miners who were trapped inside a coal mine in Donetsk following a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops have been brought to the surface, the coal and energy ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Monday.

"All miners in the Zasyadko coal mine were brought to the surface at about 8:00 p.m. No one was hurt," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The ministry reported earlier in the day that following a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, two mines in Donetsk lost power and 86 miners found themselves trapped underground. Apart from that, according to the ministry, some 92,000 households in Donetsk were left without electricity. Later, power was restored to 49,000 households.