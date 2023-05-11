Russian, Israeli top security officials discuss global agenda — Security Council

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held a telephone conversation with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi discussin the pressing issues on the global agenda, the press office of the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, both parties "discussed pressing global agenda issues."

Moreover, Patrushev and Hanegbi congratulated each other on Victory Day.

They both pointed to the significance of the holiday for the nations of Russia and Israel and, according to the statement, they also discussed the events, which had been organized in both countries to mark the 78th Anniversary of Victory over fascism.

Patrushev previously maintained permanent contact with colleagues from Israel, either in person or by phone. In particular, he had repeatedly contacted Israel’s former Chief of Staff of National Security Meir Ben-Shabbat and Israeli’s ex-National Security Adviser Eyal Hulat.

However, it was the first-ever contact on Thursday between Patrushev and Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.