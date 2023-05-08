Russian troops destroy 70 Ukrainian servicemen in area of Krasny Liman — top brass

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The aviation and artillery of the "Center" group of troops destroyed up to 70 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of Krasny Liman in a day, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday.

"In the direction of Krasny Liman, operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery fire of the "Center" group of troops defeated enemy units in the areas of the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic, Terny, Torskoye and Serebryanka of the Donetsk People's Republic," Konashenkov said.

According to him, the manpower and equipment of the enemy were destroyed.

"More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored combat vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and 2 D-20 howitzers were destroyed," the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry added.