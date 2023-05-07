Ukrainian army loses 85 troops in Kupyansk area — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Right Sektor organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Kharkov Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"As for the Kupyansk area, tactical and army aircraft, together with artillery units of the Battlegroups West, defeated enemy forces near Tabayevka, Timkovka, Peshotravnevoye, Novomlynsk and Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region. An ammunition depot belonging to Ukraine’s Right Sector terrorist organization was destroyed near the Liptsy settlement in the Kharkov Region," he noted.

According to the ministry, over 85 Ukrainian troops were killed in the area in the past day, while an armored combat vehicle, two cars and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.