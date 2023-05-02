Russian special services do their utmost to protect security from Kiev’s attacks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia is aware that Kiev is behind a number of acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks on Russian territory and intends to continue such actions, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, adding that the special services have been doing their utmost to maintain security.

"We are, of course, aware that the Kiev regime, which is behind a number of such attacks and terrorist acts, plans to continue this tactic," he said, when asked whether the Kremlin saw threats of provocations and sabotage on Victory Day. "All our special services have been doing everything that is necessary to ensure security. Intensive and concerted work is underway. And, most importantly, a special military operation is being conducted with the aim to eliminate threats to our country," Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

In recent days, several acts of sabotage have been reported in different regions of Russia. For example, a high voltage line’s pylon was blown up on the night of May 1 in the Susaninskoye community in the Leningrad Region, 66 kilometers away from St. Petersburg. An explosive device was found and defused at another pylon.

Last weekend there was a fire at an oil tank farm in the Kazachya Bay neighborhood in Sevastopol. Four fuel tanks were affected. Presumably the fire followed a drone attack.