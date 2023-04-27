CSTO faces task of increasing defense potential — Russian industry and trade minister

DUSHANBE, April 27. /TASS/. The complex geopolitical situation in the world sets forth a task for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to intensively bolster its defense potential, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Chairman of the CSTO Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation Denis Manturov said in Dushanbe on Thursday.

"We are convening during a complex period of geopolitical instability, this makes the task of intensively beefing up the defense potential of CSTO countries even more pressing. And one of the main instruments of achieving this goal is the development of scientific and industrial cooperation on manufacturing military products, their modernization and maintenance," he said, opening the commission’s meeting.

"Work in this direction has been underway for many years but partnership opportunities have not been fully implemented by far," Manturov said. According to him, the commission will discuss a set of proposals for the further integration of defense enterprises taking national interests into account.

He also thinks that it is necessary to focus on the standardization of arms and military equipment within the framework of the CSTO.

The CSTO Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation was established by the CSTO Collective Security Council on June 23, 2005. One of the main functions of the commission is producing recommendations and solutions to provide comprehensive military-economic and military-technical cooperation in priority interaction areas within the CSTO.