Russian troops hit 84 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions - top brass

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit 84 Ukraine’s artillery units in firing positions in the course of the special operation in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

Russian troops "inflicted a defeat on 84 artillery units of the Ukrainian armed forces in firing positions, manpower and equipment in 128 areas," he said.

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a US-made M777 artillery system in the past day, he said. In the Kherson area, "up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed over the past 24 hours," Konashenkov specified.

In the Kupyansk area, units of the battlegroup West destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian military, and also hit an ammunition depot in the Kharkov region, Konashenkov added.