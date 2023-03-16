Kiev stands no chance of seizing Crimea after defenses established, regional head says

SIMFEROPOL, March 16. /TASS/. Ukraine stands no chance of seizing Crimea after defenses are established on the peninsula, regional head Sergey Aksyonov told the Crimea 24 TV channel on Thursday.

"They realize that under no circumstances will they be able to seize Crimea, given the measures that are being taken based on the president’s order," Aksyonov said, adding that the peninsula’s authorities had put forward a number of defensive initiatives. He added that "Crimea is in no danger in this regard, and Crimeans can rest easy."

Aksyonov explained that Kiev sought to use drones provided by the West to test the peninsula’s defenses. "All the necessary measures have been taken and their implementation will make it possible to minimize any potential damage as much as possible," the regional head added.

Aksyonov said earlier that Crimea’s authorities were overseeing fortification works on the peninsula. The construction of a defensive line involves a lot of personnel and equipment, as well as best practices in this field. Also, there are plans to organize guided tours of the defensive lines after the special military operation is over.