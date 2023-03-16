Russian T-90M tanks thwart Ukrainian reconnaissance group’s raid near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian T-90M Proryv tanks have thwarted an attempted raid of a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Kresny Liman direction, Denis Averin, spokesman of the Center group of forces, told TASS on Thursday.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Center group of forces spotted a reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian army’s 81st airborne brigade in the Krasny Liman direction. Crews of T-90M Proryv tanks fired high explosive shells from closed firing positions. The enemy sustained losses and was pushed back to its former positions," he said.

The T-90M Proryv, developed by the Urals Design Bureau of Transport Machine-Building (part of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer), is the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

The tank has received a fundamentally new turret differing from the serial-produced combat module and a more powerful 1,130 hp engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a 125mm tank cannon that can fire new powerful munitions and also missiles capable of wiping out enemy tanks from a range of 5 km.

The new multichannel sight enables the tank to employ its armaments at any time of the day or night. In addition, the option of exchanging data with other combat vehicles in real time has been one of the upgraded tank’s major advantages. The T-90M’s armor has anti-slip coating similar to that installed on the breakthrough T-14 Armata main battle tank.

The first batch of modernized tanks came into service in the spring of 2020. On the sidelines of the Army-2021 forum, the Russia defense ministry and Uralvagonzavod signed a contract for the supplies of another batch of T-90M tanks and the modernization of T-90 tanks.