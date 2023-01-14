Over 30 Ukrainian troops wiped out in southern Donetsk area in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, January14. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have killed more than 30 Ukrainian service members in the southern areas of the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours during the special military operation, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the southern Donetsk area, motorized rifle units of the Eastern Military District and the Pacific Fleet marines have been shelling the Ukrainian armed forces' positions near Vodyanoye, Dobrovolye and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

"Over the past 24 hours more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two combat armored combat vehicles and four pick-up trucks have been destroyed," he added.

According to Konashenkov, two enemy subversive/reconnaissance groups were eradicated near Novomikhailovka and north of Shevchenko.