Syrian militants plot false-flag operation in Idlib de-escalation zone — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Syrian militants plan to stage a false-flag operation in the Idlib de-escalation zone in order to trigger return fire on a refugee camp and then to pin the blame on Russia and Syria for the indiscriminate use of arms, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"In line with the information received by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, militants of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) are designing a provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the general said.

Yegorov added that the terrorists are planning to open fire on the government forces near Al-Atarib and Kafr-Jum in order to cause retaliatory fire on the Kafr-Dian refugee camp.

"The militants intend to circulate videos on the social networks showing alleged civilian casualties to blame the Russian and Syrian armed forces for the unwarranted use of fire means," Yegorov said.