MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Pentagon has heavily censored a report of the US Defense Department's Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) on the Ukraine activities, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Saturday.

"Earlier, we cited a DTRA report on activities in Ukraine published by an American nongovernmental organization. The Pentagon heavily censored the document, completely deleting about 80% of the information," Kirillov said.

He also pointed out that an expanded version of this report became available to the Russian Defense Ministry. This version disclosed the names, positions of experts and heads of biological projects, a list of laboratories involved, as well as facts confirming exercises and training with agents of particularly dangerous infections.

"According to the document, the executors of military biological programs are the Ukrainian Mechnikov Anti-Plague Research Institute, the Institute of Veterinary Medicine, and the Lvov Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene," Kirillov stressed.

According to the top brass, the report contained information on three Pentagon contractors, personal data on thirty lab employees and seven executives from the US Defense Department. The published documents supplement and confirm information obtained by Russia during the special military operation in Ukraine.