Russian military carries out all scheduled combat training activities in 2022 — Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces performed all their scheduled operational and combat training activities this year, including 14 international exercises, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday at a Defense Ministry board meeting attended by President Vladimir Putin.

"In 2022, all scheduled operational and combat training activities, including 14 international exercises at various levels, have been carried out," Shoigu said.

The defense minister recalled that at the beginning of the year, a series of large-scale naval exercises were held to practice countering maritime and oceanic military threats to Russia. The final military training event was the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise, which brought together more than 51,000 troops from the armed forces of 14 foreign states. The minister pointed out that a distinctive feature of the drill was the creation of an international grouping of troops to address joint tasks.

According to Shoigu, the exercise demonstrated that the inter-force groups were capable of effectively carrying out tasks to ensure regional security.