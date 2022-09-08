Syrian militants plan ‘false flag’ to blame Russian army for attacks on civilians — center

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia), along with the White Helmets, are shooting video footage to put the blame for attacks against civilians on the Russian Aerospace Forces, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"In line with the information received by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, together with representatives of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets, are filming fiction video clips near Idlib, Teftenaz, Binnish, Jisr al-Shughur, Nairab and Eriha, in order to blame the Russian Aerospace Forces and Syrian government forces for strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said.