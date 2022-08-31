Official in Kherson Region reports renewed Ukrainian shelling at hydropower plant

KHERSON, August 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces kept shelling the Kakhovskaya hydropower plant last night, the head of the local administration reported on Wednesday.

"There was shelling. [The Kakhovskaya] hydropower plant" was shelled, Vladimir Leontyev, who heads the Kakhovka District’s military-civilian administration, told TASS, when asked if shelling continued last night.

Ukrainian forces have been shelling localities in the Kherson Region since Sunday night, with schools, social infrastructure and residential blocks damaged. Two homes in Kherson were damaged in Ukrainian attacks on Tuesday morning, and the Ukrainians also targeted the Antonovsky Bridge across the Dnieper.