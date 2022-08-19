Ruselectronics presents amplifier for precision weaponry — press service

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 19. /TASS/. Ruselectronics has for the first time presented a solid-state amplifier for precision weapons at the Army-2022 Forum, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The solid-state amplifier presented at the Forum is a new class of devices and makes possible to increase technical capabilities of SAM systems. Their series production has been mastered," said Alexander Bushuev, the chief executive of Salyut, a member of Ruselectronics Holding.

The Ku band amplifier developed by the company has small sizes and low power consumption. The amplifier does not need an extra power source and operates from the onboard network.