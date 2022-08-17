Vietnam sets sights on advanced Russian aircraft, helicopters, official says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 17. /TASS/. Vietnam is interested in Russia’s Sukhoi and Yakovlev aircraft as well as in Mi military helicopters, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said at the Army-2022 international forum on Wednesday.

"The Socialist Republic of Vietnam remains among our main partners. This foreign customer is demonstrating increased interest in the advanced Su and Yak aircraft, Mi helicopters, armored vehicles, as well as short-and medium-range missile systems," Shugayev revealed when asked what new Russian-made hardware the Asian country was interested in.

Vietnam is Russia's largest partner in terms of military-technical cooperation. On December 1, 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang inked an intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

The Army-2022 international military-technical forum is running from August 15 to 21 at the Patriot Exhibition Center outside Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry is the organizer of the event.