Russia’s top brass posts clip of snipers supporting assault groups in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing sniper pairs providing fire support for assault groups of a mountain motor rifle unit of the Central Military District in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"While moving stealthily on terrain, the snipers use VSS special silent rifles, providing cover for operations by assault teams in the advance of forward units towards the positions of Ukrainian nationalists," the ministry said in a commentary to the video footage.

The Russian troops commend the work of sniper pairs in the Ukraine operation, it said.

"Regardless of nationality - we have a multinational brigade - we accomplish all the objectives coherently as part of assault teams close to the frontline. We act calmly, providing cover for the frontline to prevent the enemy from getting into the rear of assault units. We work in combat pairs," a sniper said.