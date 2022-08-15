Putin praises high prospects of foreign military personnel training in Russia

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. There are high prospects for advanced training of foreign military personnel in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Monday.

"We also see high prospects for training foreign service members and raising their qualification," the Russian leader said.

"Thousands of military professionals from different countries of the world are proud that Military Universities and Academies in our country have become their alma mater," Putin stressed.

Russia will continue "working energetically in this important area," the head of state said.

Moscow also favors continuing the practice of holding joint military drills with its allies, the Russian leader pointed out.

"As before, we invite our allies and partners to participate in joint command and staff and other types of drills," he said, noting that practicing complex combat training tasks was important to raise military skills and the quality of command and control and to improve the tactics and cohesion of units and formations.

"I am convinced that we will be able to ensure reliable security and stability of both our countries and of the world a whole by developing broad military-technical cooperation and uniting our efforts and potentials," the head of state emphasized.