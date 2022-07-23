Russian troops cripple three Grad rocket platoons in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed three platoons of Ukrainian Grad multiple launch rocket systems in counter-battery fire in three populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Three platoons of Grad multiple launch rocket systems were incapacitated in counter-battery warfare in the areas of Adamovka, Slavyansk and Seversk along with three artillery platoons of Msta-S self-propelled guns and 10 platoons of Msta-B artillery systems," the spokesman said.

The Russian forces also destroyed 24 Ukrainian artillery platoons of D-20 howitzers and 15 artillery platoons of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns at firing positions near the settlements of Zvanovka, Paraskoviyevka, Opytnoye, Vesyoloye, Razdolovka, Bakhmutskoye, Vodyanoye, Georgiyevka, Chasov Yar , Serebryanka and Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.